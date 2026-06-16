Madhuri Dixit recalls being called ‘too skinny’ and facing body-shaming early in her career: ‘Ye toh aisi…’

Madhuri Dixit has opened up about the challenges she faced at the beginning of her career, including being judged for her appearance. She recalls how such remarks were common in the industry and how they affected her during her early journey in films.

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Madhuri Dixit opens up about facing body-shaming (PC: Instagram)

The evergreen Madhuri Dixit is currently earning praise for her role in Maa Behen, where she plays a strong yet emotionally layered character dealing with constant judgment from society. The film highlights how women are often scrutinised for their clothing choices and appearance. While discussing this theme, Madhuri also opened up about her own real-life experiences in the early days of her career. She revealed that she too faced harsh comments about her body when she first entered the film industry. Her reflections connect her present role with moments from her past, showing how long-standing and deeply rooted body-related judgement has been in cinema and society.

What did Madhuri Dixit say about being body-shamed early in her career?

Madhuri Dixit recalled that when she started working in films, she was often criticised for being “too skinny”. Speaking about those days in an interview, she shared that people would casually comment on her appearance without hesitation. She said, “You’re a public figure. You’re putting yourself out there. There will, of course, be some comments coming your way that yeh aisi hai, yeh waisi hai. When I had started out, they thought I was too skinny. They would be like, isko kuch khilaao (feed her something). When it comes to these things, people are very quick to judge. They judge you for putting on weight, they judge you if you’ve lost weight.”

How did Madhuri Dixit handle criticism in her early years?

The actor explained that dealing with such comments required emotional strength and acceptance. According to her, the absence of social media in those years made the experience slightly easier to manage compared to today. She pointed out that people now face more intense pressure due to online platforms where opinions are shared freely and often anonymously. Madhuri believes that individuals should focus more on their work and passion rather than external judgement.

She said the key is to develop self-acceptance and not let outside voices define personal worth. Her approach reflects a mindset built on experience and maturity gained over decades in the industry.

How did Madhuri Dixit begin her Bollywood journey?

Madhuri Dixit started her acting career in the early 1980s with her debut film Abodh (1984). However, her initial years were not easy as several of her early films did not perform well at the box office. During this phase, she also faced criticism for not fitting the traditional image of a Bollywood heroine at the time. Despite setbacks, she continued working steadily and improving her craft.

Her breakthrough came with Tezaab (1988), where she starred opposite Anil Kapoor. The film became a massive hit and the cult song Ek Do Teen turned her into a nationwide sensation almost overnight. After that, she went on to deliver several successful films including Ram Lakhan, Dil and Saajan, establishing herself as one of the leading stars of Hindi cinema.

What is Maa Behen about?

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen features Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan in key roles and has been noted for its emotional depth and social themes. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.