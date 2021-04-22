After grooving to Bajre Da Sitta and Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai, Bollywood’s iconic actor and dancer Madhuri Dixit’s latest dance video from the sets of Dance Deewane 3 is out where the diva and Punit Pathak shake legs on The song is originally filmed on Madhuri and Shah Rukh Khan from film Dil To Pagal Hai. Also Read - Neha Kakkar in Rs 15,000 Blue Silk Saree Looks Like A Royal Dream, See Pics

Madhuri Dixit And Punit Pathak Groove To Dholna

Madhuri Dixit shared a video on Thursday afternoon, where she is seen grooving with Punit Pathak. The actor impressed the audience and her fans by wearing a sexy red saree that was embellished with sequins and beads, designed by Ritika Mirchandani. Madhuri Dixit looked ethereal as she paired the saree with a matching red blouse that also featured heavy embroidery with red beads.

Watch the dance video of Madhuri and Punit:

The dance video has gone viral and has garnered over 1 lakh likes in an hour. Dance Deewane 3 is a dance reality show which gives a platform to three generations of aspiring dancers. The show is being judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip of herself teaching everyone how to wear a mask in the right way. Through the video, she even demonstrated the wrong way of wearing masks in a quirky manner and urged her fans to stay safe.

Madhuri Dixit teaches how to wear a mask in a right way