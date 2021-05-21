Mumbai: Bollywood actor and professional dancer Madhuri Dixit’s beauty, the persona are beyond imagination. Whatever she does on screen, be it acting or dancing, it comes out beautifully. Madhuri, who was last seen in Kalank, is making headlines for her reunion with one of the best filmmakers in Bollywood i.e. Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Looks like SLB’s Heera Mandi will have Madhuri Dixit performing a mujra. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Madhuri Dixit would be a part of the dance number in Heera Mandi. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Sparkles in a Yellow Lehenga, Keeps it Simple For Eid Festivities | See Pics

A source was quoted saying, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has almost locked the cast of his magnum opus series Heera Mandi that he's planning for Netflix. It's being mounted on a grand scale, on a lavish budget and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have already been locked to play important characters in the show. But apart from them, SLB wanted to get Madhuri for a beautiful mujra that he's planning. That will be one of the biggest highlights in the film."

The source further added, "Madhuri has also shown her interest in the song. Bhansali feels nobody else can bring the grace and dignity to the dance form that Madhuri can. They are in advanced talks. It will be an eight to ten-day elaborate schedule and Madhuri has been offered a handsome sum to give a nod."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Madhuri Dixit’s combination was best seen in Devdas and we can’t wait to see their collaboration again!

