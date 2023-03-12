Madhuri Dixit’s Mother Snehlata Dixit Passes Away at 90

Home

Madhuri Dixit's mother died at the age of 90 on Saturday morning. Further details are awaited about the cause of her death.

Madhuri Dixit’s Mother Snehlata Dixit: Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehlata Dixit passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday morning. Her last rites will be performed on Sunday. Madhuri and her husband Dr Sriram Nene in a joint statement told India Today “Our beloved Aai (mother), Snehalata, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones.” The details about the cause of her death are awaited. Madhuri had posted a heartwarming message on her mom’s birthday in 2022 and wrote “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s befriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness (sic).”

Snehalata Dixit’s last rites will be held at the Worli crematorium today at around 3:00 pm.

This is a developing story.

