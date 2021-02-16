Collaboration comes at a time when Dance and Fitness are emerging as popular categories for Bolo Meets micro transactions

On February 16, 2021, Bolo Indya the short video platform announced its collaboration with “Dance With Madhuri” this is a dance initiative backed by the legendary actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Simple Soulful, popular fitness and wellness application by celebrated actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra ( SSK).

Madhuri Dixit is known to be one of the best dancers in the industry and Shilpa Shetty is one of the fit & healthy one. Recently, Madhuri Dixit’s online dance academy ”Dance With Madhuri” and Shilpa Shetty’s wellness app collaborating with the Bolo Meets. Due to the high demand in dance learning and fitness through digital platforms, that is why it is collaborating at the time and also because dance and fitness is one of the most popular categories in the Bolo Meets.

The collaboration enables Bolo Indya language users in regional markets to learn various dance forms as well as to adopt a healthy lifestyle from top notch gurus in an interactive and highly engaging manner.

The collaboration comes at a time when there’s a growing interest in users from the regional areas of the country who prefer consuming content in their local languages, and learn various art forms not just for entertainment but to be able to build a career out of it.

Along with Madhuri Dixit, Bolo Indya users across Bharat will also get a chance to learn dance online from other well known choreographers and dance gurus like Pandit Birju Maharaj, Remo D’souza, and Terence Lewis. Bolo Indya users will also get access to the latest videos by Madhuri Dixit-Nene. This collaboration will help in improving the creativity skills of people from regional areas. Users will also get to enjoy the latest fitness programs by legendary actress and celebrated health expert- Shilpa Shetty which are targeted at losing weight, improving flexibility, strengthening core muscles, tone legs, and arms with customized nutrition plans for effective results. This collaboration will help in improving the creativity skills of people from regional areas.

Bolo Indya users will also get access to the latest dance videos by Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and easy-to-learn yoga techniques and nutrition advice curated by fitness expert, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, to drive interesting conversations and fun-based learning on the platform.

This collaboration will help people residing in regional markets to get easy and cost-effective access to learning with an exciting opportunity to acquire creative skills from the celebrated personalities.

Bolo Indya app will also have an official pages of Dance With Madhuri academy and Simple Soulful App and along with the large catalogue of exciting videos by both; for the Bolo Indya users that will be uploaded from the official handles of the academies regularly.

Commenting on the development, Varun Saxena, CEO, and Founder- Bolo Indya said, “It gives us immense pleasure to welcome Dance with Madhuri academy and Simple soulful app on the platform, as it supports passion and facilitates creativity for Bharat’s creators and consumers. We see this as an opportunity for emerging UGC creators of the platform to be able to include more creativity with skilled dancing and fitness during their interactions with their follower base on the platform. It is yet another testimony for Bolo Meets growth and value it is creating in the Bharat’s ecosystem by coupling entertainment and peer to peer micro transactions on the same platform, thus creating a full stack technology platform around creator economy. “We are confident that this collaboration will help our partners to expand their reach beyond metros and penetrate within the regional internet users of Bharat. He further added”

Commenting on the partnership, Manish Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, SSK Osmosis Pvt Ltd said “As the need for fitness & wellness has risen considerably, our aim with the Simple Soulful App is to help people achieve better health, wellbeing and immunity. We are excited and looking forward to this collaboration with Bolo Indya, as I am confident that it will help their users bring a positive change in their life.”

Commenting on the association Neeraj Kumar, Business Head – RNM Moving Pictures (Dance With Madhuri)” said “We at Dance With Madhuri witnessed a 5X growth in the last 10 months on our digital platforms and the trend is continuing. In the last 100 days, we were able to reach 200 countries & 300k users. The DTH networks have also seen consistent growth with the reach of over a million users & 250k paid subscribers every month. Our vision is to democratize learning & create a global village for culture by providing access to world-class masters. We believe that the engagement led discovery model of the platform will help us further strengthen our penetration among international as well as regional internet audiences. Ultimately, we want to give people a platform to showcase their talent.”

Bolo Indya is supported by an easy UI, equal opportunity to all algorithms, robust editing tools, and advanced filters. Bolo Indya has witnessed an exponential growth of marquee feature, Bolo Meets, and is already getting a sticky frequency of transactions per week on the platform. Bolo Meets is attracting a large number of creators, academies to monetize their content via the Bolo Indya platform; in line with the passion-driven creator economy.

Launched in May 2019, Bolo Indya is a creator economy focused short video platform and has over 68 lakh monthly active users across Android, iOS, and OEM Appstore with over 28 lakhs creators creating close to 20 lakhs videos daily. The platform is already present in over 14 languages with good penetration in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities.