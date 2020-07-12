As the nation got together for the well-being of the Bachchan family, a special puja was organised at a temple in Ujjain. News agency ANI posted visuals from inside the temple on Twitter where a puja was conducted by the priests for the better health of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Four Properties in Mumbai Sealed by BMC, 30 People Detected as High-Risk Contacts

After the two actors, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were also tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. As per a report on news channel NDTV 24×7, they were asked by the doctors to go under self-quarantine at home and not get admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, both Big B and Abhishek continue to be admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. An official from the hospital revealed that both the actors are stable and have developed only mild symptoms. Also Read - Bachchans Get COVID-19 LIVE Updates: Nepal's Prime Minister Sends Wishes For Amitabh Bachchan's Quick Recovery

After the news broke out and the hospital informed the BMC, the civic body sanitised all four properties in the name of the family and sealed them. This included their current residence Jalsa and other houses named Janak, Pratiksha, and Vatsa. No official confirmation from the family regarding Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s health condition is out yet.

It was in a tweet made on a Saturday night that the megastar revealed he has contracted the virus. A few minutes later, his son and actor Abhishek mentioned that even he has been tested positive and admitted to the hospital. The actor requested all to not panic and maintain peace. The rest of the family members – Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her kids Agastya and Navya Naveli have been tested negative as of now. However, they have been quarantined at Jalsa and will be tested again after two weeks to assess the changes in their health.

We wish the family a speedy recovery!