Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday made a sensational statement and alleged that actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian were ‘murdered’. He also added that police should find out who all attended parties held on the eve of Sushant and Disha’s death. He further alleged that on June 8, Disha Salian was ‘raped and then murdered’ and later on June 14 ‘Sushant was killed’. Also Read - Emraan Hashmi on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: My Heart Goes to The Family, It Has Turned Into Toxic Social Media Circus

Rane demanded, “Who all were there in the party that was held on June 8 and June 13… the police must find out.” He further claimed that both the deaths are related and pointed out that Disha was raped must have been evident in her autopsy report. At the media briefing, he said that it is not very difficult to find out who was issuing threat calls to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Besides Rane, several leaders from the state BJP, including Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and sections of Bollywood personalities have been clamouring that the Sushant case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, but the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government has spurned the demands. Reacting to the BJP charges, senior Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab said Tourism Minister and Chief Minister’s son Aditya Thackeray was not linked in any manner either to the Sushant suicide or the case investigations.

On the night of June 8-9, Disha Salian fell from a high rise building in Malad suburb, while Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his rental flat in Bandra and he allegedly hanged himself.

