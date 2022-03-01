Maha Shivaratri 2022: Festivals bring family members close to each other and on Maha Shivratri, i.e. today, March 1, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan make sure to visit their parents’ home to perform Puja along with their little munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. A video has been shared by Kunal where he is seen sitting with the entire family including his father, sister, mother, Soha and Inaaya on the floor. They all observed the Puja rituals with sanctity. While Kunal religiously blew the shankh, his father chanted mantras and Soha and Inaaya watched him dotingly.Also Read - Adipurush Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan Gets Postponed After Laal Singh Chaddha's New Release Date

An Instagram reel has been shared by the actor where Inaaya is seen offering milk on shivling. This is basically the process of bathing the Shiva Linga with water, milk, honey and other edible ingredients. He captioned the video, "Herath Mubarak. Happy Mahashivratri to all. Wishing peace, happiness, love and light to all. Om Namah Shivaay #mahashivratri #family #love."

On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of their delicious lunch for the day at her in-laws. She wittingly wrote, "Lunch is served!" She also shared a gorgeous shot of baby Inaaya who looked beautiful in white ethnic dress.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from Soha and Kunal’s Maha Shivratri celebration:

Happy Maha Shivratri!