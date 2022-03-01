Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a glimpse of Maha Shivratri festivities at her Los Angeles home. Priyanka, who welcomed a baby girl last month with husband Nick Jonas, was seen performing pooja with her cousin Divya Jyoti and Nick by her side. The trio can be seen sitting in front of a beautiful Lord Shiva idol with red flowers around it. Check out Priyanka’s story below:Also Read - Sadhguru's Isha Mahashivratri: When and Where to Watch the Livestream of the Celebrations

"Har har Mahadev ! Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating." She added, "Mahashivratri ki hardik shubhkamnayein," PeeCee wrote in her story. While Priyanka was seen wearing a beige suit with printed flowers, Nick looked dashing in what appears to be a white sherwaani. In another story, PeeCee shared a glimpse of her beige ensemble designed by Pooja Rajpal Jaggi. Check out her story below:

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had met at the 2017 Met Gala, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018 in a dreamy wedding ceremony. On the work front, PeeCee will be seen in Citadel, a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico.

She will also host Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, with hubby Nick Jonas. Last year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4.

Watch this space for more updates.