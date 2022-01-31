Mahaan Teaser Out: Vikram’s 60th film, ‘Mahaan,’ will be released on February 10th, and Prime Video has just released the teaser for this highly awaited action thriller. The suspenseful teaser offers a glimpse into the action-packed world of ‘Mahaan,’ which promises to enthrall viewers with its riveting tale. According to the teaser, the story will revolve around friendship, rivalry, and a game of fate.Also Read - Action-Packed Journey That Transforms The Whole Life of an Ordinary Man': Tamil Drama 'Mahaan' to Premiere on Amazon Prime On February 10

The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar, is about a series of events that change an ordinary man’s life as well as the lives of everyone around him. For the first time, Mahaan brings together real-life father-son combination Vikram and Dhruv Vikram, as well as Bobby Simha and Simran in crucial parts.

Take a look at the teaser:

As the teaser was dropped on Twitter, fans stormed with comments and retweets. They are dismayed that the film will not have a theatrical release. Sharing their thoughts, one of them wrote, “OMFG!!! Any chance to watch this on theatre?” While another wrote, “After watching the teaser looks like a big Theatrical miss.”

Check these tweets:

OMFG!!! Any chance to watch this on theatre? #Mahaan https://t.co/wxTgyDCco7 — Madhan Drifter  (@madhandrifter) January 31, 2022

this actually looks rlly cool 👀 https://t.co/qHOS7vKGOh — harshini 🐺 (@gulmuharflower) January 31, 2022

Outstanding…..what the look..

What the swaggggg….

What the expression…..

Totally … mind-blowing..

Love chiyaan sir….I am just die to see…. waiting for dhruv 😘🌸 https://t.co/5VBkDYJ0CV — Sweta (@rani260710) January 31, 2022

After watching the teaser looks like a big Theatrical miss😐🤷🏻‍♂️#Mahaan #ChiyaanVikram https://t.co/tlsnPFtbLE — Sivaram G (@sivaramkrish13) January 31, 2022

The film will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 10th. Maha Purusha will be the Kannada title for the film.

Excited much? Watch this space for more updates.