Mahabharat Actor Gufi Paintal Dies at 79 Due to Age-Related Ailments

Mahabharat Actor Gufi Paintal, who is known as Shakuni Mama, dies at 79 in Mumbai. Celebrities mourn the loss.

Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal, best known for appearing as Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s TV serial, passed away on Monday morning, June 5 at 9 am. He was 79. Gufi’s son Harry Paintal shared a note announcing, “With profound grief, we announce the sad demise of our father Mr. Gufu Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family”. Gufi was struggling with age-related ailments, mainly heart and kidney. His cremation will take place on Monday evening.

Gufi Paintal had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on May 31 after his health condition worsened. The actor’s younger brother and ace comedian Paintal informed news agency ANI about his health condition a few days ago. According to him, Gufi Paintal “had heart and kidney problems.”

Actress Nimrat Kaur took to social media to mourn the demise of Gufi Paintal. She wrote, “Forever the indelible Shakuni Mama from our childhood days…such stellar contribution to the Indian cinematic landscape. Prayers and strength to the family. Rest in peace Gufi Paintal ji 🙏🏼 #RIPGufiPaintal”.

Forever the indelible Shakuni Mama from our childhood days…such stellar contribution to the Indian cinematic landscape. Prayers and strength to the family. Rest in peace Gufi Paintal ji 🙏🏼 #RIPGufiPaintal pic.twitter.com/IcseKfVX3p — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) June 5, 2023

Actor Gufi Paintal who will forever be remembered as Shakuni mama in the magnum opus Mahabharta and several other films and series which he did.A big loss for our film industry.

Rest in peace🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 5, 2023



Gufi Paintal appeared in both TV shows and films. He was seen in many TV shows including ‘Bahadur Shah Zafar’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Kanoon’, ‘Om Namah Shivay’, ‘CID’, ‘Ssshhhh…Koi Hai’, ‘Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn’, ‘RadhaKrishn’ and ‘Jay Kaniya lal Ki’ among others. He made his debut with the 1975 film ‘Rafoo Chakkar’. Following this, the actor appeared in other films, including ‘Dillagi’, ‘Desh Pardesh’, and ‘Suhaag’

Gufi Paintal was last seen in the TV show ‘Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki’.

May his soul rest in peace.

