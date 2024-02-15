Mahabharat Actor Nitish Bharadwaj Files Police Complaint Against IAS Ex-Wife For Allegedly ‘Abducting’ Twin Daughters

Home

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who became a household name for playing the role of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has sought legal help in meeting his twin daughters. A police complaint has been filed against his ex-wife who's also an IAS officer.

New Delhi: Actor Nitish Bharadwaj of Mahabharat fame has filed a police complaint against his ex-wife who’s also an IAS officer for allegedly ‘abducting’ their twin daughters. The two got divorced in 2022 and continue to fight the custody battle in court. Earlier this week, the actor wrote to the Bhopal Police Commissioner seeking help in the case. In his letter, he requested the police to file a case of ‘abduction’ against Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS Smita Bhardwaj. He has also accused her of emotionally harassing him for a long time.

Nitish‘s letter mentions that his ex-wife keeps admitting their twin daughters to different schools and boarding schools across the country. He alleges that Smita doesn’t let him see their daughters and uses her power to influence the school authorities. A part of his complaint reads, “She kept me in the dark while admitting the daughters to Sanskar Valley School Bhopal in 2022. Then she forced the said school principal not to give me any information about my daughters. Then she withdrew the daughters from Sanskar Valley School Bhopal in January 2023 and admitted them to Lawrence Boarding School in Ooty, which they joined on 15/7/2023. Then Ms Smita Bharadwaj abused her IAS lobby’s power to force the Headmaster of Lawrence Boarding School in Ooty to deny any/all information to me regarding my daughters’ welfare and academics (sic).”

Nitish Bharadwaj alleges his ex-wife has abducted their daughters

Nitish also takes a reference to the Soochna Seth Goa case to assist his plea regarding the safety and security of his daughters. The actor requests to meet with his daughters personally and writes that his concerns for his daughters are increasing every day. “Considering the obsessive and high-handed behaviour of Ms Msita Bharadwaj, I am deeply concerned and scared for my daughters’ life and safety because such obsessive behaviour on the part of a woman has proved to be dangerous in the recent past. Eg. Soochna Seth case in Goa just a month ago (sic),” reads his complaint, as published in India Today.

The report added that Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra has reacted to the complaint and has begun the investigation into the matter under the leadership of Additional DCP Shalini Dixit. “We have received a complaint from Nitish Bhardwaj. We are investigating the matter and trying to find out the facts,” said the commissioner.

Nitish and Smita married in March 2009 and welcomed their twin daughters in 2012. In 2019, they parted ways and it was in 2022 that their divorce was finalised. During the divorce proceedings in 2022, the actor had spoken to the media and refused to reveal the reason behind ending their marriage. “All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core,” he had said.

