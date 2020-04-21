The mob lynching incident that happened in Palghar recently drew ire of the celebrities on social media. Actor Roopa Ganguly, who played the role of Draupadi in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, tweeted about the incident and mentioned how it made her recall the horrible incident happened to her in the past. The actor tweeted how in May 2016, she was dragged out of her car and lynched on road by 17-18 people who also brought police along. Roopa mentioned that she even had to suffer two brain hemorrhages due to the incident. The actor said she somehow managed to escape and saved her life. Also Read - Palghar Lynching: HM Shah Dials CM Thackeray, Seeks Report on Incident; 2 Cops Suspended

Roopa's tweet read, "मुझे कुछ दीनो से याद आरहा है, 22मई 2016 diamond harbour का घटना 17/18 लोग, पुलिस को साथ लेकर, मुझे गाड़ी से उतारकर रास्ते पे पटक पटक कर मारे थे, गाड़ी तोर फ़ोर किये, दो Brain Haemorrhage झेलने पड़े। बस,मै मर नही गयी, rally driver हू, निकल कर आगयी Feeling sad abt #WB & #Palghar" (sic)

On April 16, two sadhus and their driver, proceeding from Nashik to Surat, were attacked by a 200-strong mob in Palghar, who were incited by rumours that the three men were robbers or kidnappers. The mob also attacked the policemen and damaged two police vans. Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar, Swara Bhasker and Anupam Kher among other Bollywood celebs took to social media to condemn the incident.