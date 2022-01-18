Mumbai: Television actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who rose to fame after portraying Shri Krishna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat series, has announced his separation from his wife Smita, 12 years after their marriage. The parents of twin daughters have been living apart since 2019. The actor also brought up the painful reality of divorce, comparing it to death.Also Read - As Doordarshan Turns 62, We Pick Your Favourite Nostalgic Moments | See Tweets

"I filed for a divorce in the Family Court in Mumbai in September 2019," Nitish Bharadwaj told the Bombay Times about his divorce from wife Smita Gate. I'm not going to go into the details of why we split up. The case is currently in court. All I can say is that when you live with an amputated core, divorce might be more terrible than death." The actor refused to clarify whether he communicates with his daughters, stating he wishes to reserve his comments on the subject.

The actor did admit, though, that when a family breaks up, the children are the ones that suffer the most. "It is the responsibility of the parents to guarantee that their children suffer the least amount of damage," he continued. His estranged wife and their daughters are currently residing in Indore.

Nitish Bharadwaj was most recognised for his portrayal of Lord Vishnu in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat series. Pitruroon, his first Marathi feature film, was well appreciated by all.

