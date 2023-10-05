Home

Explained: What is Mahadev Online Betting App And Why Has Ranbir Kapoor Been Summoned by ED?

Ranbir Kapoor Summoned by ED in Mahadev Online Betting App Case: Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) in the Mahadev Online Betting App case. Around 15 other celebrities have come under ED’s scanner as part of the probe on the cyber fraud case. Ranbir has been asked to appear before the law enforcement and economic intelligence agency on October 6, 2023. For the unversed, the actor had appeared in a few advertisements promoting the platform. He has been accused of receiving payments for carrying out promotional activities for the app. Multiple raids have been conducted by ED to investigate the flow of money through the Mahadev Gaming app. The enforcement agency has called the gaming app as an umbrella syndicate that promotes betting.

WHAT IS MAHADEV ONLINE BETTING APP CASE

The ED has stated that Mahadev App provides online platforms for illegal betting in different live games such as poker, other card games, chance games, cricket, badminton, tennis, football and others, as reported by The Indian Express. The betting app has also provided an avenue to bet on different elections in India. There are options to play several card games such as ‘Teen Patti’, poker, ‘Dragon Tiger’, virtual cricket games, etc. ED is probing the alleged money laundering in the online betting app, which is illegal in India, that is being run by two UAE-based kingpins. Mahadev App’s Dubai based promoters – Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal hail from Chhattisgarh. The app is operated through several branches. Chandrakar and Uppal sell these branches/panel like a small franchise. The payment process is done through bank accounts that are either opened fraudulently or are loaned for commission. A few weeks ago, there were multiple reports that claimed Chandrakar had spent Rs 200 Crore on his wedding.

ED RAIDS OFFICES OF MAHADEV GAMING APP FOUNDERS IN MULTIPLE CITIES

The offices of Mahadev Gaming App founders in Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai and other cities were raided and their assets worth Crores were seized by the ED. The agency also searched premises of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s political adviser and two Officers on Special Duty (OSDs), as reported by NDTV. The report also claimed that that “high ranking officials connected with the Chief Minister’s Office” in Chhattisgarh received kickbacks to allow an illegal gaming app to run its operations in the state.

