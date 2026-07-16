‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ makers challenge Odisha High Court’s ban on the film, knock the doors of apex court

The makers of Mahaprabhu Jagannath have approached the Supreme Court after the Odisha High Court stayed the release of the animated film, citing concerns that it did not conform to the Skanda Purana.

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Mahaprabhu Jagannath

The makers of the upcoming animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath have approached the Supreme Court after the Odisha High Court stayed its release. The High Court had earlier halted the film, stating that it did not conform to the Skanda Purana. Challenging the order, the filmmakers have now filed a petition before the apex court. Senior advocate Devadatt Kamath mentioned the matter before a bench led by the Chief Justice of India. He argued that Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an animated film made especially for children and that the release ban has caused financial losses worth crores to the producers.

The makers also issued an official statement, saying the film has been created with devotion and respect for Lord Jagannath and his followers.

They said, “‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ is an extension of our animated series Jay Jagannath, created with the utmost honesty, sincerity and devotion for Lord Jagannath and His devotees.”

Explaining the intention behind the film, they added, “The film is a heartfelt depiction of a devotee’s bhav (devotion) towards Mahaprabhu Jagannath, and we make no claim otherwise. We deeply respect the sentiments of every devotee and everyone who follows the path of Lord Jagannath. We simply hope audiences get the opportunity to watch the film and decide for themselves. This Rath Yatra, our wish is for the film to reach children and families and bring them closer to learning more about Lord Jagannath and imbibe the culture and values. We have made this film giving our heart, soul and with pure intentions to celebrate faith, culture and devotion.”

The filmmakers further said that the movie has already received a ‘U’ (Universal) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Hindi, Odia and Telugu.

They concluded, “The film has received U certification from the CBFC in Hindi, Odia and Telugu and we have filed a review petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court. As the matter is currently sub judice, we will refrain from commenting further and place our faith in the judicial process.”

(With IANS inputs)