Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde calls Salman Khan to check on Salim Khan’s health; Condition...

There is a sense of cautious relief in the Khan household. After days of concern and hospital visits, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan’s health is said to be improving steadily. The development came after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde personally called actor Salman Khan to enquire about his father’s condition.

According to reports, the Deputy CM spoke to Salman over the phone and asked in detail about Salim Khan’s treatment and recovery. During the conversation, Salman shared that his father is responding well and is expected to recover within the next couple of days. Shinde extended his best wishes to the family and hoped for a speedy recovery.

Salim Khan is under treatment at Lilavati Hospital

Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 17, after his health deteriorated. Doctors reportedly observed swelling in his body, prompting immediate medical attention. Following his admission, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he continues to remain under close supervision.

Sources indicate that while he is still in the ICU, his condition is stable and better than before. The improvement has brought relief not only to his family but also to his fans and well-wishers across the country.

Salman Khan’s family members are by his side

Salman Khan has been making regular visits to the hospital to be with his father. His siblings, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Arpita Khan, have also been seen arriving at the hospital over the past few days. Actor Aayush Sharma was among those present as the family stood united during this difficult time.

Members of the film industry, too, have extended their support. Actor Ajaz Khan met Salim Khan at the hospital and later shared that the veteran writer’s health was improving steadily. Reports also suggest that superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the hospital to check on him.

A legendary name in Indian cinema

Salim Khan is one of the most respected names in Indian cinema. Born on November 24, 1935, he rose to fame as one half of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, alongside Javed Akhtar. Together, they redefined mainstream Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 80s with powerful storytelling and unforgettable characters.

The duo penned blockbusters such as Sholay, Deewaar and Zanjeer, films that continue to shape Bollywood even decades later.

As Salim Khan continues to recover under expert medical care, messages of support continue to pour in. For now, the focus remains on his health, and the hope that the legendary writer will soon return home.