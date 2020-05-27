Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is receiving appreciation from all the corners as he helped hundreds of migrant workers to reach their home from different states. Now, as per the latest reports, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up the actor and lauded him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant workers from various states to their homes. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Lauds Sonu Sood For Sending Migrant Workers Back to Their Homes During Lockdown

The actor arranged buses to send workers back at home from various parts of Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Bihar. He also provided meal kits to the workers.

Speaking about the initiative, the Dabanng actor told IANS, “I can’t express in words how it feels to see the people in distress, finally set out on their journey home comfortably. I had been reading a lot on how the migrants were walking hundreds of kilometres along with their families sans food or water. It really disturbed me and I could no longer just sit and sulk about it. I decided to do my bit as a fellow countryman and as a human, of course, by taking government permission too.”

Thank u my brother @TheVikasKhanna and the team of @NDRFHQ for making this happen. So so proud of you. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/vtrwQi2w73 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020



“The visuals of migrants, especially babies and the elderly walking a deadly distance with bruises on their feet, really made me feel very sad. It becomes necessary to spring into action at times rather than just cribbing and simply feeling bad for them. I am extremely happy that I could help the migrants in my own way and I shall continue to help as much as I can. Basic transport is all that they are asking so that they can return home, to their loved ones at a crucial time.Also, I would really like to thank my good friend Neeti Goel for being a part of this initiative”, HE ADDED.