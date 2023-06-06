Home

Maheep Kapoor To Join Bigg Boss OTT Season 2? This Is What We Know

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame is in talks with the makers.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will soon premiere on Jio Cinema. Given the milestone success of season one, the makers have brought Salman Khan to take over the hosting duties. As the show is nearing its premiere date, fans are eagerly waiting to know about the contestants who will be locked in the Bigg Boss House. Reports have emerged that Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor is likely to join the show as a contestant.

According to a report by Telly Chakkar, the makers of the reality show have approached Maheep Khan. It also suggests that the ‘Bollywood wife’ is in talks with the makers. Looks like she can grace the show with her presence.

On the work front, Maheep last appeared in the Netflix original Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Apart from her, the web series also featured Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey. Last year, Maheep also graced an episode of Koffee with Karan where she opened up about the difficulties faced by her family.

She said, “There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz. The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family.”

While talking about her husband on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep also revealed that she was ready to split up with her husband. She stated, “I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself and if I look back and if I broke this sh*t up I would have regretted it all my life because, you know when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace and I feel Sanjay gives that to me also.”

Talking about the upcoming reality show, the first season of Bigg Boss OTT was launched in 2021. The show streamed on Voot with Karan Johar as the host. Actor and model Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the season with Nishant Bhat as the first runner-up whereas Shamita Shetty stood third.

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT promises to be more entertaining. The announcement of the upcoming reality show has sparked excitement among the fans. However, the official list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is yet to be revealed.

