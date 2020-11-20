On November 13, Netflix rolled out a surprise for all the Bollywood fans by announcing a reality show based on the wives of Bollywood actors ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. Starring Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey in the lead, the web-show will open the doors to their splendid houses as well as their luxurious lifestyles, holidays and shopping extravaganzas. ‘The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ is set to premiere on the platform on November 27. Apart from these 4 fab Bollywood wives, the show will have a special cameo appearance from Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday. Also Read - Karan Johar vs Madhur Bhandarkar: IMPPA Asks Dharma 'How Are You Using The Title The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'

Here’s everything you need to know about the 4 women starring in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives:

Who is Maheep Kapoor?

Meet Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor and film producer Sanjay Kapoor. They married in 1997 and the couple have two children, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor are Maheep Kapoor’s nephews and nieces. Also Read - Here’s How You Can Book Your Airbnb Stay At Shahrukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Delhi Home

Who is Neelam Kothari?

Meet Neelam Kothari, wife of actor, writer and director Samir Soni. She is an entrepreneur and heads her own fine jewellery business. She rose to fame with ‘The Neelam’s Show’ in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Neelam Kothari was also seen in Hatya (1988) and Farz Ki Jung (1989) among other Hindi movies. Neelam and Samir have a daughter Ahana Soni.

Who is Seema Khan?

Meet Seema Khan, wife of actor Sohail Khan. She is a fashion designer and stylist. Her Instagram tiles are studded with pictures of her family and famous B-Town friends living their best life. The couple opted for surrogacy to have his younger son Yohan Khan. Sohail and Seema decided to have their second baby ten years after the birth of their first son, Nirvaan.

Who is Bhavana Pandey?

Meet Bhavana Pandey, wife of Chunky Pandey and mother of Ananya Panday and Rysa Pandey. Before getting married to Chunky, Bhavana was an air hostess. Later on, she made her career in the restaurant business.

Dharma Productions has produced The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives for Netflix. There’s a lot of excitement about the show as it’s the first of its kind of a series around the wives of the male Bollywood celebrities in India.

