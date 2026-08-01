Mahershala Ali breaks silence on Blade reboot cancellation, questions Marvel’s decision: ‘They have billions…’

Years after being announced as Marvel’s Blade, Mahershala Ali has finally opened up about the stalled project. The actor discussed his contract with the studio and offered fresh insight into the challenges surrounding the reboot.

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Mahershala Ali reveals frustration over Blade reboot (PC: Twitter)

Marvel fans had been waiting for years to see Mahershala Ali take on the role of Blade after the reboot was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Expectations only grew stronger when the Oscar-winning actor made a voice cameo in the post-credit scene of Eternals. However, after years of delays and production changes, the highly anticipated reboot failed to move forward. Ali has now addressed the situation publicly, sharing his thoughts on the cancelled project and explaining why he believes the film never became a reality.

Mahershala Ali reflects on the cancelled Blade reboot

While promoting his upcoming film Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, Mahershala Ali looked back at the Blade reboot during a conversation with GQ. The film is directed by Bassam Tariq, who was originally attached to direct Marvel’s Blade before leaving the project. Ali explained that although the reboot never materialised, it indirectly led to another creative opportunity. He shared that the time spent preparing for Blade eventually helped him in his latest film.

Mahershala Ali questions Marvel’s decision

The actor also admitted that he felt disappointed by how the project unfolded. While saying he had moved on, he suggested that the reboot would have happened if Marvel had truly wanted to make it.

Mahershala said: “When I look at what is for me, is it was either this or that and I’ll take this. No offense to them. I’ve been doing this professionally for pushing 30 years now, and one thing I’ve learned is that what is for you is for you and what is not is not. For whatever reason, that project is not for me. If they wanted to do it, we would’ve done it. So I have to move on, and I have moved on. Again, you had me under contract, they have billions of dollars, if they wanted to do the movie, we would’ve done the movie. So we’re not doing the movie.”

Why the Blade reboot never happened?

Marvel first announced the reboot in 2019 with Bassam Tariq attached as director. After his exit, filmmaker Yann Demange joined the project, but the film continued facing delays. Despite several years in development, production never officially began and reports later suggested that the project had been shelved.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the reboot was ultimately cancelled because the creative team was not satisfied with the script. He explained that the studio wanted the film to offer something unique instead of simply repeating familiar superhero elements. According to Feige, Marvel decided not to move ahead until the story reached the standard it expected, but that never happened.

Blade’s iconic legacy in Marvel

Blade remains one of Marvel’s most iconic supernatural characters. The vampire hunter first appeared on the big screen in the 1998 film starring Wesley Snipes, which became a commercial success and was followed by sequels in 2002 and 2004.

Snipes later returned for a cameo appearance in Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, delighting longtime fans. Although Mahershala Ali never got the opportunity to portray Blade in a standalone MCU film, his latest comments have once again brought attention to one of Marvel’s most talked-about cancelled projects.