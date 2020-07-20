Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar’s little munchkin Sitara turns 8 on July 20. Fans of the star have been flooding Twitter with birthday wishes. Now, the prince of Tollywood has himself took to Instagram to wish his daughter with an adorable video of Sitara. Mahesh wrote, “So fast so 8 ♥️♥️♥️ I love you like you will never know 😍😍😍 Wishing you a very happy birthday Parpi♥️♥️♥️♥️ #SituPapaTurns8 @sitaraghattamaneni”. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Receives Rape And Death Threats From Jr NTR Fans on Twitter, Files Complaint



On the other hand, Namrata took to her verified account on Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures featuring her daughter Sitara. “8 years ago !! You came into this world… bringing me more happiness and love to share and give. Your love for family warms my heart. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. That smile of yours can never fail to light me up,” Namrata wrote alongside the photographs.

She added that Sitara is one of the “best things” that ever happened to Namrata. “You are growing into a good girl who is kind and loving, has empathy. I’m super proud of you! Go on and shine bright my little star. I Love you so very much. today and always @sitaraghattamaneni. Wishing u the happiest birthday !! #SituPapaTurns8,” she wrote.

Mahesh Babu is making the most of quarantine by spending quality time with his family at home. The actor is quite active on social media these days and has been treating his fans with photos of himself enjoying with his children.

Namrata is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like Hero Hindustani, Vaastav: The Reality and Bride And Prejudice among others. She met Mahesh on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit Vamsi. The two tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed their firstborn, Gautam in 2006, daughter Sitara was born in 2012.