Home

Entertainment

Mahesh Babu Birthday: Pokiri To Athadu, Best Movies of Telugu Superstar

Mahesh Babu Birthday: Pokiri To Athadu, Best Movies of Telugu Superstar

Superstar Mahesh Babu made his debut as a leading actor with the 1999 drama Raja Kumarudu alongside Preity Zinta. He has also worked as a child artist before this.

The Best Movies of Mahesh Babu.

One of the most bankable stars in Tollywood, Mahesh Babu turned 48 today on 9th August. He earned the title of ‘Prince of Tollywood’ during his more than four-decade-long career in the Telugu cinema. After working as a child artist, the superstar finally made his debut as the lead with the 1999 drama Raja Kumarudu, opposite Preity Zinta. His first movie as a child artist was the 1979 release Needa at the age of four.

Trending Now

As he continues to entertain movie buffs with his charismatic performances, let us take this opportunity to revisit some of his best movies over the years according to IMDb.

Pokiri

One of Mahesh Babu’s top-rated movies is his 2006 action thriller Pokiri. Made under the direction of Puri Jagannadh, the movie has been given an eight-point rating by IMDb. With Mahesh Babu and Ileana D’Cruz as the leads, Pokiri talks about a local goon, whose killer instincts lead to his girlfriends’ disapproval, enmity with a corrupt cop, and the attention of a wanted criminal.

Okkadu

The second on the list is the 2003 action entertainer Okkadu with an eight-point one rating by IMDb. Helmed by Gunasekhar, the movie also stars Bhoomika Chawla as the female lead. The project revolves around the life of a Kabbadi player who ends up rescuing a young woman from an unwanted marriage.

1: Nenokkadine

Next with an 8-point rating by IMDb is Mahesh Babu starrer 1: Nenokkadine. The movie narrates the tale of Gautham, a schizophrenic Indian rock musician with 25 per cent missing brain grey matter. He is looking for his parent’s murderers with the help of a journalist named Sameera. The venture saw Kriti Sanon as the leading lady.

Athadu

Trivikram Srinivas directed the actor’s 2005 action-thriller with Mahesh Babu, and Trishan as the lead pair. With a rating of eight point two on IMDb, the movie talks about a gunman who is wrongfully framed for a murder. As he hides from the authorities, he steals the identity of a dead man.

Dookudu

His 2011 release Dookudu has been rated at seven point 4 by IMDb. The venture features Mahesh Babu as an undercover cop Ajay who is on a mission to catch a dangerous mafia don. He also has a personal grudge against him. Mahesh Babu is accompanied by Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the movie’s primary cast.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES