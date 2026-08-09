Mahesh Babu Birthday: SS Rajamouli shares new ‘Varanasi’ stills, calls Rudhra ‘witty, vulnerable and fierce’ -See post

Varanasi New Stills: Mahesh Babu’s Rudhra Gets Fierce New Look As SS Rajamouli Shares Birthday Surprise

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Mahesh Babu in Varanasi (PC- Youtube)

Mahesh Babu is celebrating his birthday with a special surprise for his fans. The makers of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film Varanasi have released two new stills featuring the actor as Rudhra. The pictures offer a fresh look at his character and were reportedly shot during the film’s Africa schedule. The new pictures show Mahesh Babu in a relaxed yet intense avatar as Rudhra. Sharing the stills, SS Rajamouli described the character as someone with several shades beyond his fierce side. The filmmaker wrote, “Fierce isn’t his only shade…RUDHRA in #Varanasi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)



The film’s official handle also wished Mahesh Babu on his birthday, writing, “Another trip around the Sun… before we travel across time. Happy Birthday Rudhra.”

The makers revealed that the stills were captured during the Africa schedule of Varanasi, with portions of the film being shot around Kilimanjaro and the Maasai Mara.

Rajamouli also praised Mahesh Babu’s performance, saying Rudhra is “witty,” “vulnerable” and “fierce.” He added that the actor brings both strength and fragility to the character.

Mahesh Babu plays archaeologist Rudhra

Varanasi follows Rudhra, played by Mahesh Babu, an archaeologist and explorer who is given a dangerous mission after the world faces a major threat from an asteroid called Shambhavi. He sets out across different parts of the world in search of an ancient cosmic artefact. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays Mandakini, a historian and skilled marksman who joins Rudhra on the mission.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kumbha, the film’s main antagonist, who is described as a tech genius.

Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj join Mahesh Babu

Priyanka Chopra is the female lead in the film, while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist. The makers had earlier shared glimpses of Priyanka’s character from the Africa schedule as well.

The film is currently in production and is expected to wrap filming by October 2026. MM Keeravani has composed the music for the project. Varanasi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.