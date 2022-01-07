Hyderabad: Tollywood star Mahesh Babu tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from a Christmas-New Year trip abroad. The actor took to social media to provide an update on his health on Thursday. Mahesh Babu tweeted a quick message on social media, “To all my fans and well-wishers: Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.” He further added, “I’ve isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance (sic).” He also asked that anyone who has recently come into contact with him be tested. He also took use of the opportunity to “encourage everyone who has not yet had their immunisation to do so as soon as possible, since it minimises the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation.” Finally, he stated that he hoped to return soon.Also Read - 'Why Disrespect Female Lead?' Mahesh Babu Faces Criticism For Not Mentioning Rashmika While Praising Pushpa: The Rise

RRR star Jr. NTR was one among many actors who responded to Mahesh’s post, writing: “Get well soon Anna. Sending you strength and prayers (sic).” While Bahubali fame Anushka Shetty wrote, “Take care Mahesh garu…wishing you speedy recovery (sic).” Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan Reveal Their Biggest Fan Moments With Ajay Devgn On Sets

On the work front, Mahesh Babu, who’s a multiple award-winning actor and philanthropist, was the last working on the post-production of his upcoming movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

We wish Mahesh Babu a speedy and healthy recovery. Watch this space for more updates.

(With inputs from IANS)