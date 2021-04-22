Hyderabad: Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu has reportedly self-isolated himself. This after his personal stylist tested positive for coronavirus on the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Reports suggest that the actor decided to stay in isolation as a precautionary measure after consulting his family doctor. However, there is no official statement on the superstar’s health update so far. Also Read - Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Quarantines Self

Reports suggest that besides Mahesh's stylist, four other members of the production team have contracted the infection around the same time. As per a report in Filmibeat, the shoot of the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Hyderabad has been halted due to the ongoing coronavirus situation and it is now likely to resume in May 2021. A report in Indiaglitz cites a source revealing that, "The makers are wary about the spread and have suspended the shoot as a precautionary measure. While they are covering up the issue by blaming night curfew as the reason, the truth speaks otherwise. The next schedule of the film will commence only in May subject to the situation."

Soon after the reports of Mahesh Babu being in self-isolation, several of his fans took to Twitter expressing concern and sending wishes to the Telugu superstar. His fans are using #StaySafeMaheshAnna. One of his fans wrote, 'Wishing you a very speedy recovery', while another social media user wrote, 'Take care, Mahesh Anna. More strength and power to you.'

Everyone is now awaiting an official update on Mahesh Babu’s health. Follow this space for the latest updates.