Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Issue Official Notice About Daughter Sitara’s Fake Instagram Account; Investigation Underway

Following the emergence of a fake Instagram account purportedly belonging to Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, the actor's team disclosed information regarding a 'cybercrime incident.'

Mahesh Babu’s daughterSitara Ghattamaneni became a victim of a ‘cybercrime incident’. According to the official statement issued on Instagram, an unknown person has created Sitara’s fake account on the photo-sharing application and has been ‘fraudulently posing’ as her. Also, several messages related to trading and investment links to other people. An investigation into the matter is underway in order to trace the person who has impersonated Sitara and made a fake account.

Sitara’s mother and Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar, too, took to Instagram and addressed the issue. She warned people about her daughter’s fake account and reposted the post shared by Mahesh Babu’s team which said, “Attention! This is @sitaraghattamaneni’s only account. Any other handle is not to be trusted except the verified one.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Official Statement

“The Madhapur police, in connection with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences,” the statement read.

Sitara Ghattamaneni’s Latest Post

Surprisingly, Ghattamaneni has a massive fan following on her Instagram. The kid has more than 1.8 million followers on the platform. She is known for her candid videos and posts. Recently, Sitara grabbed netizens’ attention when she shared a video of herself dancing to the title track of Mahesh Babu’s latest release Guntur Kaaram.

In February, Sitara shared the video alongside her father and penned her thoughts in the caption and wrote, “This one’s for you @urstrulymahesh… Guntur Kaaram.” In response to the Instagram Reels, Sitara’s mom Namrata wrote, “You are the best my little firecracker.” Sreeleela, who plays the lead opposite Mahesh in the film, wrote, “Fireeeeee.”

