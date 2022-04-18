Mahesh Babu’s Audi e-tron: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu now proudly owns an Audi e-tron worth Rs 1.19 crore. The actor bought the electric car for himself that had won handsomely at the 2022 World Car Awards. Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, took to Instagram and shared a picture with Mahesh standing beside the Audi e-tron electric car. Balbir captioned his post as, “Dynamic, inside & out. The future is electric and we welcome @urstrulymahesh to the #audiexperience #futureisanattitude #etroninindia #etron #audi.” Check out this Instagram post of Mahesh Babu and Balbir Dhillon alongside the new Audi e-tron:Also Read - SS Rajamouli Breaks Silence on His Next Movie After RRR And It's Not RRR2 But a Film With Mahesh Babu, Read On!

Prince of Tollywood Owns Hot Wheels!

The Prince of Tollywood couldn’t contain his excitement as he posted the picture with his brand new posession. The actor wrote on his Instagram post, “Bringing a clean, green and sustainable future home.

Excited for the #Audi Experience

@audiin @dhillon_balbir #FutureIsAnAttitude #etronInIndia." The Telugu superstars fans showered him with hearts and heart-shaped eye emojis. A die-hard fan commented, "TWO BRANDS🔥🔥." Another user wrote, "Anna super😍."

Car Prices And Other Features!

The Audi e-tron GT, a variant of the e-tron which had been nominated in three categories, won the award for ‘World Performance Car’ a few days ago at the 2022 World Car Awards. The prestigious car award ceremony is dubbed as the ‘Oscars of the automobile world’. The e-tron is priced from Rs 1.01 crore to Rs 1.19 crore and has three variants. It has an automatic transmission and can seat five people. The car has a large 605-litre boot and its key equipment includes an adaptive air suspension, LED headlights, 360 degree cameras, keyless entry and charging points on both sides.

For more details on Mahesh Babu and e-tron electric car watch out this space.