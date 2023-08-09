Home

Mahesh Babu Turns 48; Wife Namrata Shirodkar Drops An UNSEEN Photo

As superstar Mahesh Babu turned 48 today on August 9, his better half Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle and penned a special birthday post for her husband.

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 49th birthday today on August 9. Commemorating the special day, his wife Namrata Shirodkar penned a lovely birthday wish for the Telugu superstar. The former beauty queen took to her Instagram account and dropped an unseen picture of the couple in which Mahesh Babu can be seen sitting on her lap while stargazing on the terrace. The photograph was accompanied by a love-filled birthday note, “Happy birthday MB!! You, you and you for today and every day @urstrulymahesh.”

Daughter Sitara’s Birthday Wish For Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattameneni also took to social media to wish her father a happy birthday. The star kid shared a happy candid photo from their vacation where the father and daughter duo can be seen enjoying some laughs and good food. Her birthday post went like this, “Life’s greatest adventures are the moments we share together!! Happy birthday Nanna! Love you to the moon and back @urstrulymahesh.”

New poster from Guntur Kaaram

The makers of Mahesh Babu’s next Guntur Kaaram wished the superstar with a new poster from the movie. The latest poster features the protagonist donning a lungi and a black shirt, along with sunglasses. He oozes swag in the stylish picture of him smoking a cigar. Sharing the new poster, the makers wrote on Twitter, “Wishing a spectacular Happy Birthday to the Reigning Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu! #HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu. Your unparalleled on-screen brilliance coupled with your genuine off-screen humility continues to set a remarkable standard of inspiration #GunturKaaramOnJan12th.”

All About Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu has joined hands with director Trivikram Srinivas for the highly-anticipated drama, Guntur Kaaram. Earlier, the actor-director duo delivered box-office tsunamis with their movies Athadu and Khaleja.

Ever since its inception, the project has been subjected to a lot of changes. If the reports are to be believed, cinematographer PS Vinod who was responsible for the camera work walked out of the film. Nevertheless, now it is believed that everything is back on track and the shoot is progressing at a brisk pace. Additionally, the movie’s leading lady Pooja Hegde also opted out of the film, and the makers replaced her with Sreeleela. Meanwhile, Meenakshii has come on board as the second lead.

Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to hit the silver screens on January 12, 2024.

