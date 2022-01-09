Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s brother Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday evening due to liver-related health complications. He was 56. Confirming the news of his sudden demise, film producer BA Raju tweeted, “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. We request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue. – Ghattamaneni Family”.Also Read - Mahesh Babu Gets COVID With 'Mild Symptoms', Jr NTR and Anushka Shetty Wish Him a Speedy Recovery

An Official Press Statement from the Ghattamaneni Family over the untimely demise of Shri. Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu !#RIPRameshBabu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WCDL1TfL16 — GMB Entertainment (@GMBents) January 8, 2022

Several Telugu film celebrities and actors like Chiranjeevi and Vrun Tej expressed shock over his sudden demise. Director Ramesh Varma tweeted, "Shocked to here this, Ramesh Babu Garu was no more Broken heart. Condolences to Krishna garu, mahesh babu garu & entire family. Om Shanti."

Chiranjeevi wrote, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss.”

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022

Saddened by the untimely demise of Shri G. Ramesh Babu Garu.

My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanthi!🙏🏽 — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) January 8, 2022

Shocked to here this, Ramesh Babu garu was no more 💔 Condolences to Krishna garu, mahesh babu garu & entire family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/k4H7Q2szU7 — Ramesh Varma (@DirRameshVarma) January 8, 2022

S/o Superstar Krishna, Ghattamaneni #RameshBabu is no more. 2022 has started on a terrible note to Tollywood. #omshanti pic.twitter.com/FbQYinhfxf — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) January 8, 2022



A few days ago, Mahesh Babu had tested positive to Covid-19 on his return from his Christmas-New Year vacation overseas. The actor took to his social media on Thursday to post an update about his health condition.