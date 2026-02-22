Mahesh Babu’s Lord Rama look leaked ahead of Varanasi release? Netizens react, ‘Can Ranbir Kapoor…’

Home

With SS Rajamouli’s most ambitious project, Varanasi, already creating buzz for its scale and star cast, a fresh development has added to the ongoing chatter. Touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever mounted, the film spans continents and eras, blending mythology with larger-than-life storytelling. While the movie is still more than a year away from its release, an alleged leaked look at Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama has taken social media by storm. Rajamouli has confirmed that a portion of the film unfolds in the Treta Yuga, with Mahesh Babu portraying Lord Rama in a brief flashback. However, the makers have not officially unveiled his look yet.

The Viral Poster Claim

#MaheshBabu ‘s Lord Ram look from the film #Varanasi has surfaced on Mythri Cinemas ‘s digital theatre hoarding in Guntur. The viral poster hints at the actor’s intense preparation and the film’s epic narrative under SS Rajamouli’s direction.✅ pic.twitter.com/o6hI3Ismfc — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) February 20, 2026



On Saturday, Always Bollywood shared a poster on X (formerly Twitter), claiming it revealed Mahesh Babu’s look as Lord Rama. The caption read, “#MaheshBabu ‘s Lord Ram look from the film #Varanasi has surfaced on Mythri Cinemas’ digital theatre hoarding in Guntur. The viral poster hints at the actor’s intense preparation and the film’s epic narrative under SS Rajamouli’s direction.”

The image features Mahesh’s silhouette standing at the top of a cliff donning a saffron attire, holding a bow, with a rudraksh mala and a quiver of arrows.

Official Confirmation Missing

Soon, this post went viral, triggering a massive reaction online. Many social media users were quick to question the authenticity of the poster. Since the film’s team has made no official announcement regarding Mahesh’s look. Many thought that such a significant reveal would be unlikely to happen accidentally without a formal launch.

Even X AI Grok clarified: “The poster is described as a leaked image from a Mythri Cinemas hoarding in Guntur, not officially released by the team. SS Rajamouli confirmed Mahesh Babu’s role as Lord Ram, but this specific image isn’t verified as official.”

Fans React, Compare With Ranbir Kapoor

While the credibility and authenticity check continued, fans shared their excitement. One user wrote, “If this is really from Rajamouli’s vision, the scale will be massive. The silhouette itself looks powerful.” Another added, “If this is real, I wonder if Ranbir Kapoor can match up.”

Interestingly, Ranbir plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana, with Part One slated for release in October this year, months before Varanasi. However, most fans were convinced that Mahesh’s apparent first look was either AI-generated or fake.

Since there has been no official confirmation yet, the mystery continues.

