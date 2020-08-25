Amidst Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case investigation, an old video of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt with the 16-year-old late actor Jiah Khan from the early 2000s has gone viral over the past few days. The video said to be from 2004, has Jiah cozying up to Bhatt, holding hands and sharing a laugh. Jiah made her Bollywood debut in Ram Gopal Varma’s Nishabd, starring Amitabh Bachchan, in 2007 (which was a love story between a young girl and a much elder man), although unconfirmed reports have stated that she was originally supposed to be cast in the 2004 release Tumsa Nahin Dekha, starring Emraan Hashmi and produced by Mahesh’s brother Mukesh Bhatt. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Building Security Guard Says 'Haven't Seen Her For a Month'

However, Jiah didn’t accept the offer thinking that she wouldn’t be able to do justice to it. The role later went to Dia Mirza. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-Law Makes New Statement About Rhea Chakraborty, Says he Stopped Talking to SSR in 2019

The video of Bhatt and Khan is available on the Instagram page of Bollymedialove and has started doing the rounds after director Mahesh Bhatt is being heavily trolled for his links with Rhea Chakraborty, who was the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Bhatt has also been facing social media ire over allegations that he has been promoting nepotism in Bollywood. Rhea has been facing public and media heat ever since, shortly after Sushant’s death, his family filed an FIR charging Rhea and her family, among others, with abetment to suicide among other charges. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Reveals Actor Drifted Apart After Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Became His Priority, Reveals ‘There Was A Lot of Outflow of Money’

Jiah Khan was found dead under suspicious circumstances on June 3 2013, following which a case was filed against actor Sooraj Pancholi. Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan has alleged Sooraj and his father, actor Aditya Pancholi, used their clout to hush up the case.

On the other hand, the conversation on Bollywood nepotism and favouritism has started all over again in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, and Mahesh Bhatt has been heavily trolled in all these months. Bhatt’s upcoming film Sadak 2, starring his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, is being seen as a prime example of Bollywood nepotism by a vast number of netizens, and the film has been trolled ever since its first look was launched. In fact, the trailer of the film is one of the top three most disliked videos in the world, and a hashtag demanding the boycott of Sadak 2 has been trending over the past few weeks. The film is scheduled to release on an OTT platform on August 28.

(With inputs from IANS)