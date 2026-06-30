Mahesh Bhatt applauds Imtiaz Ali as Main Vaapas Aaunga makes strong box office comeback: ‘Fate of works…’

After a slow start at the box office, Main Vaapas Aaunga has emerged as one of the biggest surprise success stories of the year. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has now applauded Imtiaz Ali for staying true to his storytelling, calling the film’s growing success a victory for meaningful cinema.

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Mahesh Bhatt applauds Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga (PC: Twitter)

Not every film needs a blockbuster opening to leave a lasting mark. Sometimes, it takes time for audiences to discover a story, connect with its emotions, and spread the word. That is exactly what has happened with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga. Despite opening to modest box office numbers, the Partition-era drama has steadily found its audience, turning into one of the year’s biggest word-of-mouth successes. The film’s remarkable turnaround has also won appreciation from within the film industry, with veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt joining the growing list of admirers.

Mahesh Bhatt applauds Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling in Main Vaapas Aaunga

Mahesh Bhatt has praised Imtiaz Ali for remaining committed to the kind of stories he believes in, despite changing trends in the film industry. He shared Main Vaapas Aaunga proves that emotionally driven cinema can still connect with audiences when given time. Following the film’s box-office performance, Mahesh wrote a heartfelt note for Imtiaz in Variety India, reflecting on the filmmaker’s work and achievements. He mentioned that there are “films that arrive with drums and trumpets, announcing themselves like conquerors”. He further highlighted, “When I watched Highway, I felt that Imtiaz Ali had heard something that many of us had missed. Beneath the surface of that film was the silent scream of violated young girls hidden within the presumed safety of homes and families. It may not have shaken the box office in the manner expected of mainstream successes, but it illuminated a dark corner of our collective life. For that reason alone, it remains important. The same instinct appears to animate Main Vaapas Aaunga.”

His appreciation comes at a time when many films are judged solely by their opening weekend collections. Bhatt’s remarks reflect the belief that genuine storytelling still has a place in theatres and that audiences are willing to support films that leave a lasting emotional impact.

Main Vaapas Aaunga’s slow start turns into a box office success

Released with positive reviews but quite slow numbers, Main Vaapas Aaunga initially struggled to attract large crowds. However, strong audience recommendations gradually changed the film’s fortunes. He added, “Many had declared it dead on arrival. That is often the fate of works that refuse to conform to prevailing fashions. The marketplace is entitled to its verdicts. It speaks the language of numbers, and numbers matter. But audiences possess a mysterious intelligence of their own. Sometimes they recognise authenticity before the experts do. The response to this film suggests that beneath all our cynicism, beneath the noise of our times, there remains a hunger for stories that speak to something deeper than our appetites.”

As more viewers watched the film and shared positive feedback, collections improved significantly during the second and third weeks. According to Sacnilk, the film has now crossed the Rs 70 crore mark worldwide, making it one of the rare Hindi films in recent years to achieve such a dramatic turnaround after a slow opening.

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Set against the backdrop of the Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga blends history with an emotional love story. The performances by Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah have received widespread appreciation, while Imtiaz Ali’s sensitive direction has been credited for bringing authenticity to the narrative. Imtiaz Ali’s film Main Vaapas Aaunga was released in cinemas on June 12, 2026.