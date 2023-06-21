Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt's First Statement on Daughter Pooja Bhatt Participating in Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss franchise has become one of the biggest reality television show brands in India. It hac completed the sixteenth season in television and is being hosted by Salman Khan since its third season. While the first season of Bigg Boss OTT had Karan Johar as host, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become bigger as Karan has been replaced by Salman. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor is known for his flamboyance and candid way of interacting with participants and their families, relatives and friends. However, this time actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is also one of the contestants in the reality series.

MAHESH BHATT REACTS TO POOJA BHATT’S PARTICIPATION IN BIGG BOSS OTT SEASON 2

Pooja’s father Mahesh Bhatt was recently quizzed about the same. The veteran filmmaker in an interaction with ETimes said, “Life’s greatest adventures begin when we step into the realm of the unknown with courage and curiosity. She has done just that. I admire her audacity.” Pooja recently opened up about her drinking problem in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss Season 2. She told, “I recognized that I had a drinking problem. That’s why I openly shared my addiction and my decision to quit drinking. Because in our society, addiction and recovery are considered a man’s territory. Men are given the license to openly discuss alcohol addiction and recover.” Pooja further added, “However, women are discouraged from openly drinking and therefore, their recovery remains hidden. I used to drink openly, so when I decided to recover from alcoholism, I realized that I shouldn’t do it secretly.” The Chup: Revenge of the Artist actress also opined, “Society gives a license to men and thus they can openly speak about being addicted and recovering from alcoholism. However, women don’t openly drink and so they don’t openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism, I realised that why should I recover in the closet?” The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant also revealed that, “People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I’m a recovering alcoholic.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on Jio Cinemas app and starts airing 9 pm onwards.

