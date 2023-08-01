Home

Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt Breaks Down as He Enters Bigg Boss OTT 2, Hugs Pooja Bhatt -Emotional Pics go Viral

Mahesh Bhatt Breaks Down as He Enters Bigg Boss OTT 2, Hugs Pooja Bhatt -Emotional Pics go Viral

Mahesh Bhatt enters the Bigg Boss house to meet his actress daughter Pooja Bhatt. The filmmaker recalled the time when Pooja supported their family financially during his low phase.

Mahesh Bhatt Breaks Down as he Enters Bigg Boss OTT 2, Hugs Pooja Bhatt -Emotional Pics go Viral

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently entered Big Boss house to support her daughter Pooja Bhatt who is one of the contestants on the show. He entered the house as part of the family special week and shared heartwarming words with each contestant. Mahesh also recalled how Pooja stepped in and shared the responsibility of their house during his low phase.

Trending Now

Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt’s Emotional Reunion on Big Boss OTT 2

Mahesh Bhatt recalled how he got married at the young age of 20, and had Pooja at 23. He spoke about the challenging times when he barely had 1500 in his pocket. He said that his daughter Pooja bought a ‘positive change’ in his life and called him a ‘godchild’

He then recalled the time when his films were not working well enough for him to support the family properly. It was Pooja who stepped in to pursue modelling and support the family financially. ‘’She took the initiative to pursue a modeling career and auditioned for numerous ads. Her efforts and success in the modelling world played a crucial role in running the the household during those difficult days,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

While, he also had an heartwarming conversation with fellow contestants. He praised Bebika as a strong woman, called Jad a handsome guy, and described Abhishek as a softy hidden within a coconut shell. Mahesh was also reminded of a personal story, when he met Elvish Yadav. He revealed how he got emotional after seeing Elvish crying during the recent episode.

This is not the first time Mahesh has entered the show. Previously, he entered the television version of the show, hosted by Salman Khan but as a guest, where he offered Sunny Leone the film ‘Jism 2’. This time he is just entering as a family member.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES