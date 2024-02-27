Home

Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Time When Pankaj Udhas Was Doubtful of Singing ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’ Song, ‘I Was Worried’

Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Time When Pankaj Udhas Was Doubtful of Singing ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’ Song, ‘I Was Worried’

Director and producer, Mahesh Bhatt recently revealed that he was not sure if Pankaj Udhas was ready to sing the iconic, 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' song. Read along.

Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Time When Pankaj Udhas Was Doubtful of Singing ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’ Song, ‘I Was Worried'

Mumbai: Renowned director Mahesh Bhatt reminisced about filming the timeless song Chitthi Aayee Hai from his 1986 movie Naam with the late ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas. He revealed that initially, Udhas was reluctant to be involved in the film. Pankaj Udhas, who was honoured with the Padma Shri award, passed away on Monday at the age of 72. Read along.

Trending Now

Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Pankaj Udhas’s ‘Chitthi Aayee Hai’ Song

During his conversation with ANI, Mahesh Bhatt revealed, “I had not known for so long that he was ill and suddenly when this news reached me, his smiling face flashed before my eyes, which used to mesmerise anyone. Then I remembered the track Chitthi Aayee Hai from the movie Naam, which was picturised by Sanjay Dutt and Amrita (Singh) ji. Initially, he was hesitant to act in the movie as he said ‘I had never acted in films and I am only a singer who sings in mehfils.’ I said you have to do the same and I still remember how nervous he was like a newcomer (sic).”

You may like to read

Mahesh Bhatt, the director of the film, added, “He was worried that he wouldn’t meet our expectations, but the way he performed the song exceeded what we had hoped for (sic).”

He credited Anand Bakshi for the lyrics, Laxmikant Pyarelal for the music, and praised Pankaj Udhas’ voice, stating that the song is adored by music enthusiasts he added, “I salute Bakshi Sahib because this song came out of his heart, Salim Khan’s genius and Bakshi’s writing, Laxmikant Pyarelal’s music and then Sanjay Dutt’s thirst to prove himself and make his name in the industry. This song connects with the feeling of longing and pain when you are away from your home and country. This song is immortal. I am fortunate to have met Pankaj ji and this song gave him such a status and name in the industry. People still love this creation and after his demise, many called me recalling the same track (sic).” As stated in the news report of The Hindustan Times.

About Pankaj Udhas’s Life

Pankaj Udhas was a popular Indian singer known for his ghazals. He was born in Jetpur, Gujarat on May 17, 1951. In addition to ghazals, he also worked in movies. His solo ghazal album “Aahat” in 1980 brought him considerable recognition. He went on to record several hits, including “Mukarar” in 1981, “Tarrannum” in 1982, and “Mehfil” in 1983, among others.

Pankaj Udhas’s Love For Ghazals

Some of the timeless ghazals sung by Pankaj Udhas include “Chitthi Aayi Hai,” “Chandani Raat Mein,” “Na Kajre Ki Dhaar,” “Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein,” “Ek Taraf Uska Ghar,” and “Thodi Thodi Piya Karo.” His death came as a shock and caused grief in the music industry. Ghazal is a poetic form consisting of rhyming couplets and a refrain, with each line sharing the same meter. Mukarar, Tarrannum, and Mehfil: These are titles of albums or collections of songs. Chitthi Aayi Hai, Chandani Raat Mein, Na Kajre Ki Dhaar, Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, Ek Taraf Uska Ghar, and Thodi Thodi Piya Karo: These are titles of specific ghazal songs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.