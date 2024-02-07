Home

Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Jagjit Singh Bribed Cops To Get Son’s Body: ‘Understood Importance of Saaransh’

Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Jagjit Singh had to resort to bribery to retrieve the body of his son, a tragic ordeal that made him understand the significance of Saaransh.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently shared an anecdote highlighting the impact of his film Saaransh on legendary ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh. Bhatt revealed that Singh had to resort to bribery to retrieve the body of his son, a tragic ordeal that made him understand the significance of the film. It all happened during a special event to celebrate 40 years of the film. Mahesh Bhatt was in talks with Anupam Kher when the former candidly recalled the above-mentioned incident.

“When the son of Jagjit Singh passed away in a tragic accident, he told me that he had to pay a bribe to junior officers to get his son’s body and that’s when he understood the importance of Saaransh. That is how much a common man struggles, to get the dead body of their own. All these are living reference points for the film,” asserted the filmmaker.

For the unversed, the ghazal maestro lost his only son Vivek from his wife Chitra in a car accident in 1990. He was just 20.

Coming back to Saaransh, the film, starring Anupam Kher and directed by Mahesh Bhatt, tells the story of an elderly couple grappling with tragedy and loss in the aftermath of their son’s untimely death. It was also Anupam Kher’s debut as the lead, where he played the role of a 65-year-old man at the age of 28. Celebrating the milestone, Kher had recently dedicated a heartwarming Instagram post to the film.

