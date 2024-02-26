Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Raha Resembles Her Masi Pooja Bhatt in a Long Birthday Post, Check Here

Home

On Pooja Bhatt's birthday, Mahesh Bhatt reveals baby Pooja used to look like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor.

Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Raha Resembles Her Maasi Pooja Bhatt in a Long Birthday Post, Check Here

Actor and director Pooja Bhatt has turned 52 and to celebrate the journey of this talented woman, her father, renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, penned a heartfelt note capturing the essence of her journey through life. Pooja, known for her debut in Bollywood with “Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi,” and more recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2, shared the touching note on her Instagram. Mahesh Bhatt’s note reminisces about the moment he first laid eyes on Pooja at Ganatra Maternity Hospital, describing her as a tiny rebel protesting her arrival into the world. The note beautifully traces Pooja’s life, acknowledging her resilience and unique journey. In a surprising revelation, Mahesh Bhatt draws a striking resemblance between Pooja and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha Kapoor.

The long note reads, “Note from my father- Pooja, I tread softly through the dimly lit corridors of Ganatra Maternity Hospital, the sunlight casting a surreal glow. As I approach the glass door, my eyes fix on you, nestled in a crib beside another infant. In that moment, I’m struck by your chubby cheeks, flushed with anger – a tiny rebel protesting your abrupt departure from the realm of divinity into this harsh reality. Since then, you’ve journeyed through life, stumbling,rising and ultimately finding your footing in a way only you could.”

Explaining how she has a resemblance to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha Kapoor, the note further reads, “Each season of your life has sculpted you into the person you are today,yet the river of existence flows endlessly. I often find myself marvelling at your resemblance to our darling Raha- both brimming with innocence & an insatiable thirst for life. Happy birthday, my dear child.”

He further added, “As you navigate the depths of life’s ocean, it will both enchant and bewilder you. Your task is to seek your truth relentlessly, yet never fully grasp it. For the day you do, you cease to truly live. I’m grateful you continue to search, for in that pursuit lies the essence of being alive. With all my love, Papa.”

Born to Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran Bhatt, Pooja shares a unique connection with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, who are Mahesh Bhatt and his second wife Soni Razdan’s daughters.

