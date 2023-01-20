Home

Mahesh Bhatt Undergoes Heart Surgery After Complaining of Uneasiness, Condition Stable

Mahesh Bhatt underwent heart surgery in Mumbai a few days ago at Mumbai hospital. His son Rahul Bhatt confirmed he is stable now.

Mahesh Bhatt Undergoes Heart Surgery in Mumbai, Condition Stable

Mahesh Bhatt Health: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt underwent heart surgery in Mumbai a few days ago at Mumbai hospital. He was reportedly not feeling well and after his health deteriorated, the filmmaker complained of uneasiness. Mahesh was rushed to the nearby hospital where he has suggested heart surgery after the check-up. Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul Bhatt confirmed that his father was admitted to the hospital for a few days due to his heart surgery. Rahul further shared the health update that Mahesh is back home and recovering fast.

Mahesh Bhatt’s surgery was conducted four days ago. Rahul told E-Times, “But all’s well that ends well. He is alright now and back home. I cannot give you more details as too many people were not allowed in the hospital”.

As of now, no other family members, including Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt have commented on the matter.

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt has 1920: Horrors of Heart in his kitty. Written by him, the film will feature Avika Gor, Randheer Rai. The film is produced by Vikram Bhatt and directed by his daughter Krishna Bhatt.