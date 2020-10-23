A fresh harassment accusation has been leveled on filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt by her own nephew Sumit Sabharwal’s wife Luviena Lodh. She has shared a video on Instagram announcing that she and her family’s life is in danger as Mahesh Bhatt can ruin her anytime. She made shocking allegations against the whole family that her husband supplies drugs and that is why she divorced him. She has also claimed that she has recorded this video for her own and her family’s safety. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Sandip Ssingh, 'Mystery Girl' Interrogated By CBI

She can be heard saying: "I am married to Mahesh Bhatt's nephew Sumit Sabharwal but have filed a divorce case because I came to know that he supplies drugs to actresses like Sapna Pabbi and Amyra Dastur. And Mahesh Bhatt is well aware about all this," shared the actress. Hitting out at the filmmaker, Luviena further stated in the video, "Mahesh is the biggest don of the industry, he operates the entire system. If you don't play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call and people lose their job. Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No on files my NC either and even after great difficulty I manage to file and NC, no action is initiated.

Specifically naming Mahesh Bhatt and his brother Mukesh, she can be heard saying: "If anything happens with me or my family, the only people responsible will be Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal and Kumkum Sehgal".

The video by Luviena is captioned as, “Truth as i know it. I m being harassed by Mahesh Bhatt & family. Pls support.”

Now, Mahesh Bhatt’s lawyer has responded to the video posted by actor Luviena. A statement has been released refuting all allegations. “With reference to the video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised. SD/- Naik Naik & Co. Legal Counsel, Vishesh Films,” the statement read.

Watch the full video here:

Lodh is an actor whop appeared as the protagonist in a short film called Girl On Heels that streamed on Sony LIV.