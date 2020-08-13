The trailer of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt‘s next directorial Sadak 2 released online on Wednesday, July 13. While it received mixed reviews on social media, the video on YouTube faced a drastic rejection. Sadak 2 trailer has become the most disliked trailer after receiving over 4.2 million dislikes on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. It has received 272K likes so far as we write this. As reported by Hindustan Times, this is an absolute unfavourable ‘like-dislike’ ratio. Also Read - Sadak 2 Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens Troll Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur Sanjay Dutt Starrer

Sadak 2 is the sequel to 1991 film with the same name featuring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. In the sequel, Bhatt has roped in both his daughters – Pooja and Alia Bhatt, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, and Dutt in an important role.

As soon as the trailer hit online, the audience panned it down and negative campaigning emerged on social media platforms against the film. This majorly took place because of the increasing hatred against Bhatt and his family among the audience due to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in which nepotism and favouritism are being considered two important phenomena that allegedly dragged the late actor to depression, ultimately causing his alleged suicide.

Earlier, in a note written to Pooja, daddy Bhatt said that he has now handed over the film to the audience and it depends on them to accept or reject it. “No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine,” the note read.

Sadak 2 is going to stream on Disney+Hotstar on August 28.