Mahesh Manjrekar diagnosed with cancer: Actor Mahesh Manjrekar was diagnosed with bladder cancer a few days back in Mumbai. He also underwent cancer surgery at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital later and is currently resting at his residence. The operation, as reported by the Times of India, was successful and Manjrekar is feeling fitter than before.

Mahesh Manjrekar is a popular figure in both the Hindi and the Marathi film industries. The actor-turned-director and producer was suffering from cancer of the urinary bladder after which the doctors suggested that he had to undergo surgery as soon as possible. The actor got operated on around 10 days ago and was discharged a few days back. The report mentions that he is on his way to recovery.

Salman Khan, who is close to Mahesh's family, also went to see him and celebrate his birthday last week before flying to Russia. Both he and Katrina Kaif were clicked at Manrjekar's place before they jetted out to Russia the next day to shoot for their upcoming movie, Tiger 3.

Mahesh Manjrekar is popular for his performance in movies like Plan, Musafir, Dus Kahaniyaan, and Zinda among others. His performance in the role of Sonakshi Sinha’s father in Salman starrer Dabangg is memorable. We wish him a speedy recovery!