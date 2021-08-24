Mumbai: Wanted actor Mahesh Manjreka, who was diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer, had undergone surgery at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Mahesh spoke to PTI and mentioned, “Yes I did get operated on, and I am on the way to recovery.” His daughter Saiee Manjrekar told the publication that the actor is ‘doing much better’. Talking about her father’s health, Saiee said, “He is fine now. He’s doing much better. Also, the thing is that I can’t say anything right now.” She added that her father might not be ‘very comfortable’ with any details being divulged right now.Also Read - Mahesh Manjrekar Diagnosed With Urinary Bladder Cancer, Gets Operated - Read on

Saiee Manjrekar further told another publication, "I don't think dad is very comfortable with anything coming out now. So I am just waiting for him to give his hand of experience and his takeaway from this. To keep the short answer, he has been very strong and I am very proud of him".

Mahesh's brother and filmmaker Sudesh Manjrekar told ETimes, "Yes, he underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer three months ago. I know nobody was aware of this. Now, Mahesh is doing good, he is fit and fine."

While speaking about his collaboration with Mahesh, Sudesh said, “Mahesh has been part of my all films. We have completed the shooting of the film before lockdown in the UK. We want to release this film on theatre”.

Mahesh Manjrekar is popular for his performance in movies like Plan, Musafir, Dus Kahaniyaan, and Zinda among others. His performance in the role of Sonakshi Sinha’s father in Salman starrer Dabangg is memorable. We wish him a speedy recovery!

Saiee Manjrekar made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in Dabang 3.