Mahhi Vij breaks silence on ‘cryptic posts’ after divorce announcement with Jay Bhanushali: 'My stories are...'

Television actress Mahhi Vij and actor-host Jay Bhanushali shocked fans when they officially announced their separation on Sunday, January 4. Known as one of the most loved couples on Indian television, their divorce came as a surprise to many, even though rumours about trouble in their marriage had been doing the rounds for months.

Several paparazzi pages and social media users had earlier claimed that the couple had been living separately for quite some time. After weeks of speculation, Jay and Mahhi finally put an end to the suspense by confirming that they had decided to part ways.

Why did Mahhi ‘s posts grab attention?

Soon after the divorce announcement, Mahhi Vij shared a series of Instagram posts featuring quotes about disappointment, healing, and being a good human being. These posts quickly caught attention online, with many users calling them “cryptic” and assuming they were aimed at her ex-husband Jay Bhanushali.

Screenshots of her posts were widely circulated by fan pages and gossip handles, with claims that Mahhi was taking indirect digs at Jay following their separation.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mahhi Vij sets the record straight

Putting all rumours to rest, Mahhi Vij addressed the speculation head-on through her latest Instagram story. The actress shared a smiling, happy photo with Jay Bhanushali and made it clear that her earlier posts had nothing to do with him.

In her note, Mahhi wrote, “Yeah, this is us. For likes and comments, media can stoop to any level. My stories are not for jay.. stop making it dirty jus like ur journalism.” The quotes she shared were not meant for her ex-husband and expressed shock over how people twist narratives for attention and popularity. She also called out certain paparazzi and fan pages for spreading misleading stories without knowing the truth.

Her message was clear: not every emotional post needs to be linked to personal attacks, and assumptions only create unnecessary negativity.

What about their children?

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knot in 2011 and were together for nearly 15 years. The former couple share three children, their daughter Tara and two children they adopted earlier.

While announcing their separation, Mahhi had mentioned that although they are choosing different paths in life, they will continue to co-parent their children with love and responsibility.

A dignified end to a chapter

Despite the emotional weight of the situation, both Mahhi and Jay have chosen to handle their separation with maturity and grace. By addressing rumours calmly, Mahhi has made it clear that she does not believe in blame games and wants to protect the dignity of the bond they once shared.

As fans continue to process the news, many have appreciated the actress for speaking up and drawing a clear line between personal healing and public speculation.