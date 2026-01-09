Home

Mahhi Vij shuts down netizens questioning her adoption choices after separation from Jay Bhanushali, video goes viral

Actress Mahhi Vij recently spoke to her fans in video on YouTube a few days after she announced her divorce from actor Jay Bhanushali. After 15 years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways. They said it was “a journey called life.” After the announcement, people online started questioning many things, including Mahhi’s decision to adopt children. In her video, she decided to answer these questions directly.

Mahhi clears rumors about alimony

Some reports claimed that Mahhi was taking 5 crore as alimony. She responded firmly. “Right now, I am seeing a lot of people on Instagram. Don’t act with half-knowledge. I’m reading things like ‘Mahhi took 5 crore in alimony.’ People are pulling out old videos just for likes and comments. It’s so sad.” She made it clear that most of these claims are false and exaggerated. Her focus remains on her children and moving forward.

Defending her parenting choices

Many people also questioned whether her kids would be affected after the divorce. Mahhi assured everyone that her children are safe and loved by both parents. “Aur aisa kuch nahi hai ki bachche bilkul anaath sadak pe aa gaye hain. Aisa kuch nahi hai,” she said. She added that she and Jay will continue to share equal responsibility and give the kids all the love they need.

She also said she hopes her children will feel proud. “I feel my kids will feel proud of both Jay and me—that it’s okay, Mum and Dad decided they didn’t want to continue, but they did it respectfully.”

On divorce and public opinion

Mahhi also talked about how people look at divorce in the entertainment industry. She said it happens everywhere, not just in films. “No one likes to go through a divorce. There’s no drama here. People are saying it’s become a joke in this industry. No, it hasn’t become a joke. Divorces are happening outside too. At least we handled it in a nicer way.”

