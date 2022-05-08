Mahi Vij Shares Clip of Man Giving Rape Threats: Actor Mahi Vij took to twitter to share a shocking video of her horrific car accident. The actor shared the video clip on the microblogging site where a man who allegedly hit her car was giving her rape threats in Marathi. The actor claimed that after the accident the man gave rape threats to her before he fled from the scene. Check out this clip shared by Mahi on her twitter handle:Also Read - Kiara Advani Watches Tara Bhanushali’s Video To Cheer Up - See Adorable Pic

This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us pic.twitter.com/XtQbt1rFbd — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 7, 2022

Mahi Files Report at Worli Police Station!

The actor captioned her post as, "This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said chod de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us" Mahi later visited the Worli police station and updated about the development on Twitter as well. Check out this tweet by Mahi:

I visited Worli station they said they wil val@him https://t.co/zfpnCXdG6z — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) May 7, 2022

Mahi wrote in her tweet, “I visited Worli station they said they wil val@him.” The actor also expressed her fear as her daughter was also inside the car. Mahi tweeted, “Seriously tara was in the car I was scared for her.” The actor is married to television anchor-actor Jay Bhanushali.

