Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry has been diagnosed with breast cancer. On Thursday, actor Anupam Kher revealed that Mahima is suffering from breast cancer. Anupam Kher shared a video of the actress in which she narrated her entire journey of discovering she discovered about cancer. Anupam called Mahima a 'hero' for her strength and courage.

In the video Mahima breaks down while talking about the diagnosis and treatment and how she had to keep the news from her mother. The Pardes actress thanks Kher for being a pillar of strength as he calls Mahima that she is a hero.

Sharing the video featuring Mahima, Anupam wrote, "Story of @mahimachaudhry1's courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! "You are my HERO!" Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayersss."

Mahima made her Bollywood debut with ‘Pardes’ in 1997

Mahima Chaudhry made her acting debut in the 1997 film Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress tied the knot with Bobby Mukherji in 2006, however they got divorced in 2013. Together they had one daughter named Ariana.

Mahima was last seen in the 2016 film Dark Chocolate. The film was an adaption of the real-life murder of Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani and Peter Mukherjea.