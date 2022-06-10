Actress Mahima Chaudhry who shocked everyone with her breast cancer revelation video has said that it has been three-four months that she is now cancer-free. Mahima’s breast cancer diagnosis was revealed in a video shared by Anupam Kher, who is shooting a film with her. Sharing a video of Mahima, revealing her shaved head, Anupam had written in his Instagram post, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!”Also Read - Mahima Chaudhary Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Anupam Kher Shares Video Calling Her 'Hero'

Mahima Chaudhry is cancer-free now

Mahima who is being lauded by her fans and friends for courageously opening up on her cancer diagnosis and recovery has now spoken about her treatment in Mumbai and how her daughter Ariana turned out to be her biggest support during the tough time. Opening up about how Ariana played a major role in her recovery, Mahima told ETimes, “She categorically told me that she’ll stay at home because she didn’t want to risk the COVID virus from coming home as I was in my recovery stage. So, she didn’t go to school when it reopened after the COVID phase. She took her classes online, they gave her that provision.” Also Read - Anupam Kher's Incredible Weight Loss Journey is Proof 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' - Check Before And After Pics

Mahima Chaudhry Lives With Her Daughter

Mahima made her debut in Bollywood with 1997 film Pardes opposite Shah Rukh Khan and went on to work in many more films like Daag, Dhadkan, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Dil Kya Kare and Lajja. Her last stint was in 2016’s Bengali movie Dark Chocolate. The actress tied the knot with Bobby Mukherji in 2006, however they got divorced in 2013. Mahima currently lives with daughter Ariana.