Mahira Khan Breaks Silence on Her Pregnancy Rumours, And Netflix Series ‘Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo’

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan issues a statement after the rumours of her pregnancy go viral on social media. The actor is married to businessman Salim Karim.

Mahira Khan' statement on pregnancy rumours

New Delhi: Actor Mahira Khan issued a clarification on the rumours of her expecting her second child soon. The popular Pakistani actress talked to a leading daily and denied the rumours. She also spoke about the speculations regarding her opting out of the Netflix series ‘Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo’.

On Tuesday morning, Mahira talked to The Express Tribune about the wild rumours of her pregnancy. She clearly mentioned that neither she is expecting nor has she quit the Netflix series. Her short statement read, “It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series (sic).”

The rumours of Mahira’s second pregnancy began after a Reddit user claimed that the actress is ready to embrace motherhood again and has put a hold on her projects right now. The now-deleted post also mentioned that she is no longer working on the Netflix series and has also left her yet-to-be-titled film. The post further added that Mahira-Salim will not be revealing the good news in the media soon and they are gearing up to welcome their child somewhere in August-September. “So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she’s expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t jeep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce (sic),” read the viral post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Mahira got married to Salim in 2023

Mahira married her longtime boyfriend Salim in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy last year. She walked down the aisle with her 14-year-old son Azlan. She was earlier married to Ali Askari and the duo got a divorce in the year 2015. The actress is known for her tremendous work in the Pakistani film and TV industry. She also made her big Bollywood in the year 2016 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. She is known for her incredible performances in projects like Humsafar, Razia, Bon Roye and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay among others.

Guess rumours were just rumours then!

