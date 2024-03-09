Mahira Khan Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours, Says, ‘It is Because I Have Put On Weight’

Home

In a recent interview, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has opened up on her pregnancy rumours. The actress also talked about her wedding with Salim Karim.

Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has been hitting the headlines for a while now. The actress has recently tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim. Post Khan’s wedding various rumours started doing rounds on the Internet which claimed that the actress was pregnant. Now, Mahira has addressed all the rumours and has also talked about her wedding with Salim Karim.

During a conversation on her digital platform, the actress was questioned about any bizarre rumours she had heard about herself. To this, the actress responded by addressing rumours of her pregnancy. “Oh, that I am pregnant. It’s not weird, it’s just a rumour. I don’t know where they came up with it, I think it’s because I’ve put on weight, but then they also said that I’ve left the Netflix series and a major film and whatnot. So, yeah but it’s not true,” the actress said.

Mahira gained fame in India ever since she appeared in Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The actress continued to showcase her talent with various Pakistani films and series. Coming to Mahira’s personal life, the actress tied the knot with Pakistani businessman Salim Karim in October 2023. Several fans speculated that the actress was pregnant because she recently gained weight. The actress also dismissed rumours of her departure from OTT platforms.

Asked to express her thoughts on her partner, Mahira hesitated at first but later opened up about her feelings. She admitted that she finds one aspect of her husband challenging: his reserved nature in expressing emotions. The actress said, “I hate that he’s not expressive; I tolerate that he’s not expressive. Okay, no. Sometimes, I like the music to be turned off, but he likes the music to be on all the time. It’s like the minute he wakes up, he wants the music on, and I like listening to the sound of birds. I like that. What do I love? I love the fact that he tolerates the fact that I like having breakfast alone.”

